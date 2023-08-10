New upgrades to tennis center ahead of Western and Southern Open

Contests
Tennis Center gets upgraded in time for Western & Southern Open
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Western and Southern Open begins Saturday in Mason with some new upgrades ahead of this year’s tournament.

There is a brand-new game room for the players, a terrace to work out on, specialty cocktails or mocktails, and a spa-like recovery room for competitors. That is only part of the new upgrades to the Lindner Family Tennis Center in time for the Western and Southern Open.

“These were the first steps in making the Western and Southern Open the greatest that we can make it,” says Tournament Director Todd Martin.

FOX19 NOW spoke to two Cincinnati pro tennis players to get their take on the facility.

“It looks unbelievable,” says JJ Wolf from Loveland, “Like night and day compared to last year. They’ve put in so much into this tournament to make it the best experience for the fans and the players. And we really appreciate that. So, I’m excited to see more of it.”

Peyton Stearns has been a professional tennis player for a year. She is also from the Tri-State and can tell a big difference.

“I love the new renovations,” says Stearns, “I like the new setup. I haven’t seen it completely all, I just got here. But so far, it looks really nice.”

New this year also includes the Vaptr system which has the ability to dry the court after rain in about 15 minutes. And that rain wouldn’t be a bad thing considering the 10,000 annuals and 2660 tropical plants provided by LaMond Design of Cincinnati.

After an economic study in 2017, the tournament is estimated to bring in more than $70 million to the area.

Martin says even if you’re not the biggest fan of the sport, you should come out to Mason this weekend and see what it’s all about!

“I think what they’re going to understand once they’re here is it’s a festival, It’s a party,” Martin continues, “There is something for everybody here and it should be the place to be.”

The tournament goes from Aug. 12-20. You can find out more information on ticket prices and the fan experience here.

