Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington
A 60-year-old man is deceased after a fatal crash that happened on Riverside Drive, according...
1 dead in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Dacari Isham is accused of killing Brandon Miller on July 12, according to Cincinnati Police.
$1M bond set for 18-year-old murder suspect

Latest News

Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield Twp., police say
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Kansas couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case