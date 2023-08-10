Student found with gun at Tri-State school, district says

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A student was found with a gun at a Tri-State school this week.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Lawrenceburg High School in Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana, according to a letter from district officials to families.

The gun was found in the student’s belongings. It was not loaded and had no ammunition, according to their letter.

“The student was detained by school resource officers until he was picked up by the Lawrenceburg Police Department. Fortunately, no students or staff were in any immediate danger as the student never left the office,” the district’s letter states.

This comes just a week into the new school year in Lawrenceburg.

Here is the letter in its entirety from Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation:

Parents/Guardians of LHS Students:

One of the most important priorities of our school corporation is to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff. This afternoon at Lawrenceburg High School, administrators were notified that a student may be in possession of a gun. Administrators and School Resource Officers immediately responded.

Upon arriving at school this afternoon, the student’s belongings were searched and an unloaded gun without ammunition was found. The student was detained by School Resource Officers until he was picked up by the Lawrenceburg Police Department. Fortunately, no students or staff were in any immediate danger as the student never left the office.

Due to confidentiality, specific information beyond this may not be released. I would like to commend students for bringing it to the school’s attention as well as administrators and School Resource Officers for their swift action.

Student safety at school will continue to be a priority of Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation.

As a reminder, it takes everyone on our campus and around our community to keep our schools safe. We encourage students, staff and families to be vigilant in reporting safety concerns. We take all situations seriously to provide a safe learning environment.

Given the serious consequences of individuals breaching school safety and the disruption of the educational process, it is very important that you discuss this topic with your child.

By raising awareness, we hope to prevent disruption to the school environment. Please join our efforts by educating your son or daughter on the seriousness of school safety.

Yours in education, LCSC Administration

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.