Traveling rocks fundraiser for 10-year-old girl with rare brain tumor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community is coming together to support a Lynchburg girl battling cancer, including one Highland County woman who has found a unique way to keep the girl’s spirits high.

Over the past few months, Terri Crothers has painted rocks that travel for 10-year-old Aralyn Slack who was diagnosed with terminal and aggressive DIPG brain cancer.

“They have gone to Alaska, to England, to the Bahamas,” Crothers told FOX19 NOW.

And the list goes on.

The traveling rocks are painted with quotes and a few of Aralyn’s favorite things in an effort to uplift her.

“It has truly exploded. These rocks here are 525 rocks that I’ve painted just for Aralyn,” Crothers said.

The community has even begun to take notice and have painted many rocks themselves.

Crothers says people pick up a rock from the Sugar Shack in Hillsboro, donate any amount in the jar there and then post a photo of where they intend to leave it.

“On most of them, I have a saying that says, ‘Please share your travels with Arayln’ and I have the Facebook page for some of my other rocks. Like I gave rocks that have turtles on them which are Aralyn’s favorites,” she said.

Crothers started painting them in 2015 for a different cause. Now, she has started a Facebook page called, Aralyn’s Alliance Rocks.

Since starting the page, over $1,400 has been collected and all the funds will go to the 10-year-old.

“We have on the back of them a little saying: ‘Wherever you may wonder, wherever you may roam, may this turtle journey with you, and guide you home,’” Crothers explained.

Helen Walton is the owner of the Sugar Shack, where people can buy the rocks.

“She [Crother] brought them in on a Thursday evening, and the next morning, I had a gentleman walk in and he laid down $100. I said, ‘Sir, I cannot exchange $100,’ and he said, ‘I want five rocks for $100,’ and then that morning, I just had people coming in to get rocks,” Walton said.

Aralyn’s mother, Shaundra Slack says they have hidden a couple of rocks too.

“We left one at the Virginia Welcome Center on our way back from Florida, and someone found it and said they were taking it back down to Georgia,” she said.

Shaundra says seeing the rocks in different places is what Aralyn looks forward to and tracks frequently.

“It’s awesome. I think it makes people feel good to know they can be a part of her journey,” she added.

Over the past few months, Shaundra says Aralyn’s tumor has shrunken a little since undergoing a trial. She will be going back to school next week and is able to play soccer this season.

