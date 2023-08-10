Woman’s fatal overdose leads to arrest of Batavia Township man, sheriff’s office says

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The fatal overdose death of a woman resulted in a man being indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Roger Graszl, 58, of Batavia Township, is facing nine charges in connection with the May 27 death of 37-year-old Tabbitha Douglas, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Involuntary manslaughter

Trafficking in persons

Promoting prostitution

Compelling prostitution

Tampering with evidence

Trafficking in heroin

Trafficking in fentanyl-related compound

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Aggravated possession in drugs

Shortly before 7 a.m. on May 27, the sheriff’s office says dispatch got a call for a “non-breather” at a home on Otter Creek Drive in Batavia Township.

Deputies and EMS responded to the call and found Douglas unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Douglas, despite life-saving measures, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified “combined toxic effects of acute acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine use” as the cause of her death, the sheriff’s office explained.

Detectives started investigating Douglas’ death, which included search warrants for electronic devices and social media platforms, the sheriff’s office said.

“Crucial evidence” was found using the search warrants and the sheriff’s office says they were able to determine Douglas got an illegal substance from Graszl.

They found out Douglas had been dropped off at Graszl’s the night before she overdosed, court documents show.

Graszl told a detective at the scene Douglas showed up uninvited and he had no idea she had any drug dependencies, the documents explain.

Their investigation also uncovered financial transactions from Graszl that showed he supplied drug-dependent females with drugs in exchange for sexual acts, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The 58-year-old tried getting someone to help him move Douglas’ body before 911 was called, the court documents show.

Graszl is being held at the Clermont County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Swallen of the Criminal Investigations Division at 513-732-7702.

