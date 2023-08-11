Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in College Hill shooting, police say

One person is confirmed dead and the other is in the hospital with serious injuries.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a double shooting occurred in College Hill on Thursday, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell confirmed.

Officers were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. for a report of two men shot at the 6300 block of Daly Road near McEvoy Park, Sgt. Mitchell said.

Upon arrival, police found two victims - one in his late-30s and the other in his mid-40s - with gunshot wounds.

One victim was transferred to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Mitchell said.

Police say people were in the park when the shooting happened, but could not confirm the ages of those who witnessed the incident.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the shooting.

“This is something that we cannot do on our own. This is a cry out to the community. We have got to work together to get this solved, to get this corrected. Our children need us, our kids need us. Let’s make an impact, [...] let’s work together to try to get this taken care of,” Mitchell said to the media. “At what point do we say, ‘Enough is enough?’”

Police are working to locate witnesses or people with information about what exactly happened.

