59-year-old dies nearly 1 week after Dearborn County crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man died almost a week after a crash in Dearborn County.

Randy Roberts, 59, of Cincinnati, died Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said Roberts was involved in a crash on Interstate 74 in West Harrison, Indiana, on Aug. 5.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details on the crash that led to Roberts’ death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.