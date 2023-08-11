59-year-old dies nearly 1 week after Dearborn County crash
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man died almost a week after a crash in Dearborn County.
Randy Roberts, 59, of Cincinnati, died Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said Roberts was involved in a crash on Interstate 74 in West Harrison, Indiana, on Aug. 5.
The sheriff’s office did not provide further details on the crash that led to Roberts’ death.
