Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves couples scrambling

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne, Mike McKnight and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/WOWT/Gray News) - Many wedding parties across the country are scrambling to find formal wear after Tip Top Tux abruptly shut down Monday.

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers.

“No announcement, no phone numbers, and nothing on the website; no notice,” said Matt Chamberlain who pulled up to a store for a fitting in Nebraska. “It’s a bit of a problem.”

Brianne Huntsucker and Dimitric Edwards have been planning for their wedding in the Kansas City area and grew concerned when they noticed social media chatter about the business from which their wedding party purchased their tuxes.

“A post came up that a bride in the Kansas City area was stressed because she heard that Tip Top Tux locations were going out of business,” Huntsucker said. “She heard that some of them were starting to close, and their wedding was in a couple of weeks and so, we started panicking.”

They quickly realized Tip Top Tux locations across the country and businesses under their parent company Dapper & Dashing were closed with signs on the businesses that read, “Sorry we are closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend you will not be charged late fees and may keep your tuxedo.”

The company apparently sent an email to employees that said: “I regret to inform you that you are being laid off from your position effective Monday, August 7, 2023. Unfortunately, the company is compelled to cease operations effective immediately.”

Tip Top Tux couldn’t be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV & WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in College Hill shooting, police say
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Kings Island will expand its kids' area in 2024 including the park's 16th roller coaster,...
Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of limits to what Trump can say about election case, agrees to limited protective order
Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for the murder of 34-year-old Nia...
Judge sets nearly $1.8M bond for suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Avondale
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels