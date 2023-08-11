Body found in Mount Auburn, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a Mount Auburn park Friday evening, Cincinnati police confirm.

According to officers at the scene, the body was found in Jackson Hill Park near Eleanor Place.

Police say the body has gunshot wounds, but did not specify the amount.

Investigators are currently at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.