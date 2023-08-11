Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Body found in Mount Auburn, police say

A body was found in Jackson Hill Park on Friday night.
A body was found in Jackson Hill Park on Friday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a Mount Auburn park Friday evening, Cincinnati police confirm.

According to officers at the scene, the body was found in Jackson Hill Park near Eleanor Place.

Police say the body has gunshot wounds, but did not specify the amount.

Investigators are currently at the scene.

