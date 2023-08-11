Cincinnati Public Schools ready to welcome students at new neighborhood school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is making a push to get more pre-k students enrolled as the district prepares to open a new neighborhood school.

After several years, CPS has taken over the former Bramble Elementary building with plans to open it this fall as part of the district’s pre-k promise.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright says the school will house four classrooms that can accommodate 80 neighborhood students.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for our district and the Madisonville community,” Wright said in June. “During a time when many school districts are faced with less funding support from the state, our school board is finding ways to meet the needs of our families to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education.”

Registration for pre-k in CPS is rolling and continues throughout the year.

The district has been holding community outreach and pop-up events around Madisonville over the last several weeks. They hope the majority of new students will be there for the first day when the building opens on Aug. 21

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.