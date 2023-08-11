Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati Public Schools ready to welcome students at new neighborhood school

Cincinnati Public Schools has taken over the former Bramble Elementary building with plans to...
Cincinnati Public Schools has taken over the former Bramble Elementary building with plans to open it this fall as part of the district’s pre-k promise.(Kelli Pope)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is making a push to get more pre-k students enrolled as the district prepares to open a new neighborhood school.

After several years, CPS has taken over the former Bramble Elementary building with plans to open it this fall as part of the district’s pre-k promise.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright says the school will house four classrooms that can accommodate 80 neighborhood students.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for our district and the Madisonville community,” Wright said in June. “During a time when many school districts are faced with less funding support from the state, our school board is finding ways to meet the needs of our families to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education.”

Registration for pre-k in CPS is rolling and continues throughout the year.

The district has been holding community outreach and pop-up events around Madisonville over the last several weeks. They hope the majority of new students will be there for the first day when the building opens on Aug. 21

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in College Hill shooting, police say
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Kings Island will expand its kids' area in 2024 including the park's 16th roller coaster,...
Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster

Latest News

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said Randy Roberts, 59, was involved in a crash on...
59-year-old dies nearly 1 week after Dearborn County crash
Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for the murder of 34-year-old Nia...
Family: Baby remains in ICU as suspect in pregnant woman’s death goes to court
The 57-year-old was shot in the lower torso during a struggle with the suspect on Simmons...
Man in vehicle shot during Lincoln Heights robbery, sheriff’s office says
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy...
Coroner identifies victim in College Hill shooting