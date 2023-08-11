Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Coroner identifies victim in College Hill shooting

An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy...
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy Park on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a shooting victim who died in College Hill Thursday.

Raphael Deshawn Hill, 39, died at the scene on Daly Road near McEvoy Park, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. for a report of two men shot at the 6300 block of Daly Road near McEvoy Park, Sgt. Mitchell said.

Once they arrived, police found two victims - Hill and another in his mid-40s - with gunshot wounds.

The victim, in his 40s, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, and the 39-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Cincinnati police said.

Sgt. Mitchell says people were in the park when the shooting happened but could not confirm the ages of those who witnessed the incident.

It is unclear as to what led to the shooting.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

