Couple to retire from running Lawrenceburg Speedway

Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - The couple that has been running Lawrenceburg Speedway for 17 years say they are officially retiring from racing.

Dave and Kim Rudisell made the announcement on the Speedway’s Facebook page Thursday.

“October 7th will not only be our season finale, but it will also be our series finale. We are retiring from racing,” the couple wrote.

They attribute the decision partially to changes in the industry over the past few years.

The Rudisell’s also say the pace of running the Speedway has become too much for them.

“As time has passed, and, as we have gotten older, our priorities have changed. We miss our loved ones, we miss our friends. We miss traveling and spending time with each other and our fur-babies. We miss LIFE,” they wrote.

The future of the track in 2024 and beyond is up to the city as the Rudisell’s only rent the facility.

“We will continue to be active members of our community, we aren’t going far,” they wrote.

Information about selling all operations, track and kitchen equipment will come at a later date.

All gift cards issued since 2007 will expire on October 7, 2023.

