Fans enjoy night one of Voice of America Country Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thursday was the start of the Voice of America Country Music Festival, where fans got to enjoy some of their favorite artists.

Riley Green was a headliner Thursday, and fans tell Fox19 NOW how excited they were to see the singer perform.

FOX19 NOW’s Courtney King has the story.

Night 1 of the VOA Country Music Fest

Artists such as Dan+Shay, Alabama, Old Dominion, Chris Young, Gabby Barrett, and Jake Owen are some of the artists who will be heading the festival this weekend.

Festival organizers say they expect to generate $20 to $50 million for the City of West Chester and surrounding areas.

