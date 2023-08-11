Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

First Alert Weather Days: Severe Weather could be in store Saturday and Monday

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Saturday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days

Both days could have thunderstorms- possibly severe- damaging winds, large hail, torrential downpours, and dangerous lightning.

The first round of storms will come Saturday around 7 a.m. to the west, then move east and wrap up around noon.

The second round will start at 2 p.m. and move east through 10 p.m.

The Tri-State is at a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday.
The Tri-State is at a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday.(WXIX)

Monday we can expect storms from 7 a.m. to the west, they will then move east and wrap up at 2 p.m.

These storms could impact the morning commute so make sure to tune in to FOX19 NOW Monday morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on our weather and traffic.

Monday's severe weather could impact the morning commute
Monday's severe weather could impact the morning commute(WXIX)

