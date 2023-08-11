Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Hyde Park couple trying to get back home as fires burn on Maui

Christine and Mark Patel, residents of Hyde Park, are waiting to fly back to the Tri-State as devastation continues to destroy Lahaina.
By Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The death toll in Maui has increased as fires continue to engulf the island, and one Cincinnati couple is still there.

Christine and Mark Patel, residents of Hyde Park, are waiting to fly back to the Tri-State as devastation continues to destroy Lahaina while they were on vacation.

The Patel’s were staying just a few miles from where the wildfires are burning, but officials say the flames are about 80% contained.

On Tuesday night, Christine received an evacuation alert on her cellphone and says she was able to see the flames and smoke from where she and her husband were staying.

”A very large swath of land just set on fire, and everything in its path is gone, and you know, people talk about running from the fire and jumping in the water and all kinds of stuff,” she told FOX19 NOW.

Matthew 25 Ministries is working on a disaster relief plan to help those in Maui.

The organization is looking for monetary donations, along with personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, baby items and water.

People can drop off their donations at Matthew 25 Ministries on Kenwood Road near Cornell Road.

As for the Hyde Park couple, they have a long day of travel ahead of them as they fly from Maui to Los Angeles where they will have a 6-hour layover before continuing on.

