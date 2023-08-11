Family: Baby remains in ICU as suspect in pregnant woman’s death goes to court

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge set a nearly $1.8 million bond for a 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman in Avondale.

Miquan Barfield pleaded not guilty Friday in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Nia Booker.

“We are overwhelmed with grief for our loved one, Nia Booker. Her children will start counseling today. We are finalizing the funeral and service arrangements while caring for our newborn, who is still struggling in ICU,” Nia’s aunt Stephanie Edwards said. We are happy that there has been an arrest and praying for quick justice for this senseless act of violence that took our Nia and left five children without their loving and caring Mom!”

He is charged with murder, assault, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless driving, assured clear distance, and failure to comply with a police officer.

Barfield was arrested following a police pursuit on Thursday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

His arrest comes less than a week after Booker was shot on Aug. 5 on Rockdale Avenue in Avondale, police said.

Police say they were called to the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. and found a crime scene but no victim.

Moments later, Nia was taken by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died after her arrival, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

Her mother, Darlene Booker Powell, says that Nia was a passenger in a car heading to the 127 Yard Sale with a friend when a gunman pulled up and fired several shots in the passenger side.

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday to help Nia’s family.

