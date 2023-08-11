Man arrested, charged with arson stemming from Dec. fire at Bond Hill Quickstop

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Cameron Knight
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Monday and is charged with arson in connection with a fire that happened at a Bond Hill Quick Stop in December.

Rahim Zanders, 23, is accused of starting a fire around 6 a.m. at the location on Reading Road on Dec. 20.

The building was “engulfed” in flames at one point, according to initial reports.

In addition to arson, Zanders is also facing charges of breaking and entering, safecracking, possessing criminal tools, and possessing a weapon as a felon, court documents say. He also faces charges in Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Police say Zanders used a blowtorch to take money from a Burger King, a United Dairy Farmers, three different McDonalds, two Chipotles, a Buffalo Wild Wings, and a Panda Express. Most were on the West Side or Norwood. He hit the businesses between February and July of this year, according to court documents.

Zanders was arrested Monday after committing a similar offense at a Popeyes in Covington, prosecutors said.

Since Monday, 11 separate cases have been opened against him in Hamilton County.

