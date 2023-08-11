Man in vehicle shot during Lincoln Heights robbery, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an early Friday robbery in Lincoln Heights.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 12 a.m., a 57-year-old was stopped in his vehicle on Simmons Street by an unknown person.

The unknown individual pulled out a gun and forced his way into the victim’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

A struggle between the two ensued.

The 57-year-old was shot in the lower torso during the struggle, the sheriff’s office explained.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital and is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Detectives met with the victim at the hospital and are investigating.

The sheriff’s office did not release further information.

