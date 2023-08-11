Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Ohio Supreme Court clears path for November abortion vote

By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A November vote on abortion rights is another step closer to becoming a reality.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Friday that aimed to keep the abortion rights amendment off the November ballot.

Earlier this August, a lawsuit was filed that claimed the proposed abortion amendment was not valid because it did not specify an existing statute that it was repealing.

The opinion from the Ohio Supreme Court shows the challenge was denied unanimously, which means the vote to enshrine abortion rights is now cleared to be on the November ballot.

Abortion rights will be discussed in court once again before that vote happens, but this time, it will involve the state’s six-week “Heartbeat Law,” which was temporarily blocked by a Hamilton County Judge.

It is scheduled to be heard in September.

