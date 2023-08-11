Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

One killed in Dearborn County motorcycle crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The Dearborn County Sheriff’s office is investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash on I-74 East Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site around 3:39 p.m.

The driver of a semi-trailer, Robert Bollman, 45, of Cincinnati, told deputies he was at the merge ramp where U.S. 52 meets the I-74 on-ramp.

“Bollman recalled seeing a motorcycle for a brief second and that was it. Bollman stated he then felt a bump and looked in his side mirror and that was when he saw vehicle parts and flames,” the crash report says.

Bollman told deputies he then activated his vehicle camera system and ran to the motorcycle which was fully engulfed.

Two people were in the roadway, Bollman said.

Deputies concluded in the crash report that Randy Roberts, 59, of Cincinnati, and Rebecca Oliver, 59, of Hebron, were on a 2010 black Harley Davidson at the U.S. 52 on-ramp to I-74 East.

The report says, after reaching the end of the ramp, Roberts failed to yield to traffic on I-74 East and then his motorcycle made contact with the right front rear tire/fender of the semi-truck.

Roberts then lost control and he and Oliver were ejected from the motorcycle, according to deputies.

The crash report says Roberts and Oliver were unconscious and did not respond to emergency crews on the scene.

Deputies say Oliver sustained a compound fracture to her left leg but her internal injuries were unknown.

Roberts suffered severe burns to his lower body and legs and multiple visible injuries. His internal injuries were also unknown, according to deputies.

Both were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Roberts died on August 10, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

No word on Oliver’s condition.

