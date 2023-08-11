Red Bull Flugtag comes to Cincinnati Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Serpentine Wall will soon be filled with dozens of flying objects as the Tri-State gets ready for the Red Bull Flugtag, which means flying day in German.

On Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. more than 40 teams will be launching their aircrafts or gliders off of a barge docked onto the wall.

Teams will first perform a little skit that will be scored by the judges. Then, they will launch their aircraft off of the ramp to see how far they end up, which will also be scored.

“There’s a lot of creativity here,” says Paul Henkel. “Whether or not they’re going to fly, that’s probably secondary. There are some beautiful airplanes here and, you know, we think we’ve got a nice design that hopefully we’ll do both.”

Paul Henkel is a board member of the local non-profit May We Help.

“May We Help is a company designed to build custom adaptations for people with disabilities,” he explained. “So it could be something that makes your life easier or lets you experience life more fully. It could be a wheelchair that lets you go on the beach, it could be a trumpet stand for someone who can only use one hand. So it’s how do you enjoy your life more, and we try to fulfill those expectations or those hopes.”

Henkel says their goal is to get the word out about the non-profit. If their glider goes far, that’s just a bonus.

But for the defending champs, “Flight for your Right to Party,” they have high expectations. The team won the Flugtag event in their hometown of Milwaukee last year.

“Yeah, I mean, to be honest, like last year, we’re just like, ‘Whatever, we’re just gonna, like, just throw me in there, and I hope I live.’” says Scott Rademaker. “And now we’re like, ‘Oh, no! We’re actually going to have to try,’ and ‘we’re gonna have to put a lot of work into it.’ So the last three months, we’ve just been working our butts off.”

Also returning this year is the runner-up team called “Smoke Eaters.”

“I’m a firefighter for Ripon [Wisconsin] and so the smoke eaters are what they used to call firefighters in the 1800s,” says Tyler Granados. “So that’s kind of where we got our inspiration.”

These planes are human-powered. Each team has one person that will pilot the planes after being launched by their four other team members.

The event is free to the public and begins at noon with the first flight at 1:10 p.m.

The awards ceremony will be at 4:15 p.m.

The five Judges include Chad Johnson, Nick Goepper, and other notable Cincinnati natives.

Organizers say you can watch from a boat on the Ohio River but keep in mind the Coast Guard will be closing the channel from noon to 5 p.m.

