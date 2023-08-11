Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Simone Biles spotted at Paycor Stadium for Bengals v. Packers preseason game

FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics...
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By Jordan Kellogg
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Superstar gymnast Simone Biles showed up at the Cincinnati Bengals’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Friday night, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Biles was there to support her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens, who signed with the team in May as a free agent.

Biles and Owens married in April.

Biles is less than a week removed from her triumphant return to gymnastics. She dominated the U.S. Classic on Saturday where she ended a full five points clear of the runner-up. Despite her success, she isn’t saying whether she’ll make a push for the Olympics next year in Paris.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

