Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Tri-State woman killed in I-81 Pennsylvania bus crash

Kadiatou Barry, 21, died in the crush Sunday night north of Harrisburg.
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Penn. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman was one of three people killed in Sunday’s Interstate 81 bus crash in Pennsylvania.

Kadiatou Barry, 21, was the third victim identified in the deadly crash, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

Pennsylvania State Police say the bus was carrying up to 50 people as it was heading from New York to Ohio that rainy Sunday night.

The bus was in the right lane on a right-hand curve when it left the road, hit an embankment, turned onto its side and then hit an SUV that was stopped in traffic, troopers reported.

Three people, including Barry, were confirmed dead at the scene, and other passengers were injured with minor to severe injuries, police said.

The bus was operated by Super Lucky Tour Company of Boston.

