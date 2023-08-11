Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding...
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding him with the Order of Merit to the Fatherland during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, July 25, 2005. The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking. Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.(ALEXANDER NEMENOV | AP Photo/Alexander Nenenov, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of Russia’s largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking.

The sanctions are part of continuing efforts to place restrictions on the economy of Russia and its wealthiest powerbrokers, a response to its invasion last year of Ukraine and the ensuing war. Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.

“Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. “Our international coalition will continue to hold accountable those enabling the unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

Also sanctioned is the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The group is involved in the technology sector and has helped Russia counteract other sanctions stemming from the war, the Treasury Department said.

Key among the individuals sanctioned are Aven, who is also the chairman of a Russian insurance company, and Fridman, a founder of the Alfa Group and its former board chairman. All four people were already sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The sanctions against the individuals would block access to their U.S. properties and financial interests.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in College Hill shooting, police say
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Kings Island will expand its kids' area in 2024 including the park's 16th roller coaster,...
Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
Prosecutors say 47 weapons and 26,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the home of a...
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order