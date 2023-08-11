Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Victim’s family speaking out after suspect arrested in deadly overdose incident

Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old Tabbitha Douglas drugs in exchange for sex.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man was indicted on a laundry list of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the death of a woman.

Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old Tabbitha Douglas drugs in exchange for sex, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX19 NOW’s Chancelor Winn sat down with the victim’s family to talk about her life.

“She had an infectious smile. She had a big heart. She had a contagious laugh,” described Monica Prather about her daughter.

But Prather also says she knew her daughter battled addiction.

“She was in and out of recovery, in and out of addiction. She could be clean. She was always home for certain things. She was always home at Christmas. She was always home for her birthday. She was always home when I needed her, but she had a problem,” Prather explained.

On May 27, Douglas was found dead at Graszl’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say he gave Douglas the drugs that led to her death.

When questioned by detectives, Graszl lied, but they believe he was talking to Douglas the night before, offering her drugs in exchange for sex.

“He preys on girls with addictions and uses it against them for his own sexual gratification is what he does. He’s a sick, repulsive, disgusting individual,” said Prather.

Detectives say evidence shows Graszl has bought and given women drugs in exchange for sex before.

Douglas’s mother says she believes there are additional women battling addiction who Graszl preyed on before his arrest.

“It’s not going to bring Tabbitha back, but if I can save one mother, just one, from feeling that God-awful pain, it’s worth it. It’s totally worth it,” she said.

Graszl was indicted on 12 charges, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter, promoting prostitution, trafficking persons and trafficking drugs.

He is being held without bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington
A 60-year-old man is deceased after a fatal crash that happened on Riverside Drive, according...
1 dead in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Dacari Isham is accused of killing Brandon Miller on July 12, according to Cincinnati Police.
$1M bond set for 18-year-old murder suspect

Latest News

Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in College Hill shooting, police say
Nia Booker, 34, was shot in Avondale and died at UCMC on August 5.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of pregnant woman in Avondale
Once complete, there will be 24 newly constructed townhomes located at the corner of Hale and...
New affordable housing coming to Avondale
Aralyn Slack (center) with her siblings
Traveling rocks fundraiser for 10-year-old girl with rare brain tumor