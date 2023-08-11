Victim’s family speaking out after suspect arrested in deadly overdose incident

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man was indicted on a laundry list of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the death of a woman.

Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old Tabbitha Douglas drugs in exchange for sex, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX19 NOW’s Chancelor Winn sat down with the victim’s family to talk about her life.

“She had an infectious smile. She had a big heart. She had a contagious laugh,” described Monica Prather about her daughter.

But Prather also says she knew her daughter battled addiction.

“She was in and out of recovery, in and out of addiction. She could be clean. She was always home for certain things. She was always home at Christmas. She was always home for her birthday. She was always home when I needed her, but she had a problem,” Prather explained.

On May 27, Douglas was found dead at Graszl’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say he gave Douglas the drugs that led to her death.

When questioned by detectives, Graszl lied, but they believe he was talking to Douglas the night before, offering her drugs in exchange for sex.

“He preys on girls with addictions and uses it against them for his own sexual gratification is what he does. He’s a sick, repulsive, disgusting individual,” said Prather.

Detectives say evidence shows Graszl has bought and given women drugs in exchange for sex before.

Douglas’s mother says she believes there are additional women battling addiction who Graszl preyed on before his arrest.

“It’s not going to bring Tabbitha back, but if I can save one mother, just one, from feeling that God-awful pain, it’s worth it. It’s totally worth it,” she said.

Graszl was indicted on 12 charges, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter, promoting prostitution, trafficking persons and trafficking drugs.

He is being held without bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

