2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they received a Shotspotter alert near the 1500 block of Elm Street around 6:20 a.m.

While they were en route, they received another Shotspotter alert at 30 E. Liberty Street at the Shell gas station lot.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the first victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and the second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Both of them were taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

