Bengals preseason game against the Green Bay Packers

Watch post-game interviews after the Bengals lost to the Packers in their first preseason game.
By Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals lost 36-19 against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night in their preseason home opener at Paycor Stadium.

While the Packers played almost all of their starters, the Bengals’ starting lineup was full of rookies.

Game highlights

The star of the game tonight was second-year safety Tycen Anderson had a big night as he made the Bengals’ first big play of the game with a pick-six and a second interception.

St. Xavier High School graduate Sean Clifford threw two first-half touchdowns as a rookie quarterback for the Packers and Moeller product Carrington Valentine had an interception.

Of course, Bengals stars like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and more, were all there to support their teammates.

But one athlete who took some by surprise was Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles who was there supporting her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles says she was at the game to support her husband.

