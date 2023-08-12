Bengals preseason game against the Green Bay Packers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals lost 36-19 against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night in their preseason home opener at Paycor Stadium.
While the Packers played almost all of their starters, the Bengals’ starting lineup was full of rookies.
Game highlights
The star of the game tonight was second-year safety Tycen Anderson had a big night as he made the Bengals’ first big play of the game with a pick-six and a second interception.
St. Xavier High School graduate Sean Clifford threw two first-half touchdowns as a rookie quarterback for the Packers and Moeller product Carrington Valentine had an interception.
Of course, Bengals stars like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and more, were all there to support their teammates.
But one athlete who took some by surprise was Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles who was there supporting her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.
