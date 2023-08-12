A few strong storms possible this evening, foggy start to Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We could still have a few stronger storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, hail and lightning are the primary threats. Otherwise, expect daytime highs in the upper 80s with humid conditions.

Sunday looks dry, with highs once again in the upper 80s. It will be another humid day.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. We may see a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. It looks like it will be a morning event. This will be something we will continue to monitor.

Drier air returns on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect dry conditions to continue for the middle and latter half of the week, with highs near normal by Thursday.

