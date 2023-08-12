Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

A few strong storms possible this evening, foggy start to Sunday

There is a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for the FOX19 NOW viewing area through Saturday evening
Can't rule out a couple of strong storms Sunday evening, but our attention is more focused towards Monday where we have heavy rain and strong storms possible.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We could still have a few stronger storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, hail and lightning are the primary threats. Otherwise, expect daytime highs in the upper 80s with humid conditions.

Sunday looks dry, with highs once again in the upper 80s. It will be another humid day.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. We may see a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. It looks like it will be a morning event. This will be something we will continue to monitor.

Drier air returns on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect dry conditions to continue for the middle and latter half of the week, with highs near normal by Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy...
Coroner identifies victim in College Hill shooting
Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old...
Victim’s family speaking out after suspect arrested in deadly overdose incident

Latest News

Can't rule out a couple of strong storms Sunday evening, but our attention is more focused...
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible Saturday evening, Sunday starts with fog
logo
Saturday and Late Sunday Into Monday are First Alert Weather Days
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast