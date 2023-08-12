Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Severe weather remains in effect for Saturday evening, Sunday & Monday

There is a slight risk of severe weather (a Level 2 out of 5) that could included damaging...
There is a slight risk of severe weather (a Level 2 out of 5) that could included damaging winds and hail Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.(WXIX)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Saturday evening, Sunday night, and Monday morning as First Alert Weather Days.

There is a risk of strong to severe storms Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This could include damaging winds, large hail, torrential downpours, and dangerous lightning.

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Saturday evening until 10 p.m.
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Saturday evening until 10 p.m.(WXIX)

Some storms could be lingering at 10 p.m. but are expected to weaken significantly.

Sunday looks dry but could have some patchy, even locally dense fog. During the day, we can expect highs sticking around the upper 80s and higher humidity, and mainly sunny conditions.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday night through Monday, causing afternoon temperatures to be in the low 80s.

Monday morning, we can expect a first round of storms between 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. These storms could impact the morning commute because of heavy rainfall, gusty winds that could cause minor damage, and dangerous lightning.

A second round of storms in the afternoon could start developing around 1 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. These storms could also contain heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Make sure to tune in to FOX19 NOW Monday morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on our weather and traffic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy...
Coroner identifies victim in College Hill shooting
Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old...
Victim’s family speaking out after suspect arrested in deadly overdose incident

Latest News

Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Police say they were at a shooting in OTR early Saturday morning.
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, police say
Police were at the scene of a shooting near The Banks.
Victim hospitalized after shooting near The Banks, police say
Red Bull Flugtag happening this Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
WATCH LIVE: Red Bull Flugtag in Celebration Cincinnati
Ask Ashlee discusses back-to-school tips for parents
Ask Ashlee discusses back-to-school tips for parents