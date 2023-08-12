Severe weather remains in effect for Saturday evening, Sunday & Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Saturday evening, Sunday night, and Monday morning as First Alert Weather Days.

There is a risk of strong to severe storms Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This could include damaging winds, large hail, torrential downpours, and dangerous lightning.

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Saturday evening until 10 p.m. (WXIX)

Some storms could be lingering at 10 p.m. but are expected to weaken significantly.

Sunday looks dry but could have some patchy, even locally dense fog. During the day, we can expect highs sticking around the upper 80s and higher humidity, and mainly sunny conditions.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday night through Monday, causing afternoon temperatures to be in the low 80s.

Monday morning, we can expect a first round of storms between 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. These storms could impact the morning commute because of heavy rainfall, gusty winds that could cause minor damage, and dangerous lightning.

A second round of storms in the afternoon could start developing around 1 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. These storms could also contain heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

