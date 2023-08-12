Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

High school boys basketball team led by 2 female coaches win national tournament

A Wichita boys basketball team led by two female coaches won a national tournament. (Source: KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - High school students in Wichita came together to be teammates for the summer and found success at the right time while competing in the Mid-America Youth Basketball tournament.

Team TKO finished 8-0 in Division II of the tournament, coming away with the championship trophy.

And this year, the team was led by two female coaches.

Coaches Naria Hall and Lavonda McCabe led a full female coaching staff of team TKO.

“For them to respect us and value us is just very special,” Hall said.

McCabe and Hall aren’t on the sidelines just for show. Their team of high school stars respect their leadership, and the staff respects them back.

“We love and care for them [the players]. You have to handle them in a way that they can respond to, and they usually respond really well to us,” Hall said.

Now, the relationships the women have built with their players over the years are turning into success.

“The other coaches will get mad that they’re losing to a girl coach,” TKO guard Marcus White said. “They’re probably jealous. Our coaches put the work in with us.”

McCabe said she is happy to be able to set a positive example while motivating her players.

“If you listen to what we tell you to do and play hard, you can be successful,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy...
Coroner identifies victim in College Hill shooting
Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old...
Victim’s family speaking out after suspect arrested in deadly overdose incident

Latest News

Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Police say they were at a shooting in OTR early Saturday morning.
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, police say
Police were at the scene of a shooting near The Banks.
Victim hospitalized after shooting near The Banks, police say
File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts