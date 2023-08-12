Jonathan India’s injury worsens, rest of season in doubt as Cincinnati Reds ‘wait and see’

Contests
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.(Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Gordon Wittenmyer
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (ENQUIRER) - Instead of Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India returning to the lineup Friday against the Pirates as once anticipated, the Reds are waiting to find out if one of the key figures in the lineup — and clubhouse — will miss the rest of the season.

India, whose pain in the injured left foot worsened during rehab work, learned after a second MRI on Thursday that the tear in his plantar fascia had worsened, team officials told our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

He and the team awaited another medical opinion Friday as the Reds opened a three-game series in Pittsburgh.

Manager David Bell said India’s been shut down from any running for at least the next two weeks, at which point he’s to be examined again.

The manager estimated a rehab/buildup period after he’s cleared to run of “maybe 10 days to two weeks after that if everything went perfect.” That might involve a minor-league rehab assignment of at least a couple of games.

Anything beyond that best-case scenario, and it’s not out of the question it could turn into a season-ending injury.

“It’s a wait-and-see,” general manager Nick Krall said. “Jonathan wants to play; there’s no question about that. He plays through a lot, and I respect that a lot.”

India, who spent most of the season batting either leadoff or third as the Reds rose into contention, struggled in recent weeks as the pain worsened — hitting .203 with a .616 OPS over his last 31 games without a stolen base before going on the injured list at the end of July.

The 2021 Rookie of the Year was hitting .272 with 12 steals and a .798 OPS until then.

“He’s a really tough player that plays through a lot,” Krall said. “When he can’t go, he can’t go.”

India did not make the trip to Pittsburgh as he sought further medical evaluation.

“My message to him was to sit out the two weeks and then do everything we can to get you back for the end of the season and the playoffs,” Bell said. “There’s still a lot left to shoot for to get back for, even if it is towards the end of the season.”

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

