Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Night 2 at VOA Country Music Fest

Alabama was the headliner on Friday night.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - There is a little extra country music in the air tonight in West Chester for the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Friday is the second night with live performances from several musicians, including Alabama, where fans crowded the main stage to watch the band play.

“It’s a great time. I’ve been to several other country music fests and this one blows them all out of the water,” said Cincinnati resident Michael Hileman.

The four-day country music festival continues throughout the weekend with big-name artists like Chris Young on Saturday before Lainey Wilson, and Jake Owen headlining the final shows on Sunday night.

“Who’d a thought that all these people, all these famous people, would be right here in West Chester,” Tri-State resident Celia Creviston said.

If you were unable to make it out tonight, there are still tickets available and you can even buy single-day passes if you’re trying to see one of your favorite country music performers up close.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in College Hill shooting, police say
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Kings Island will expand its kids' area in 2024 including the park's 16th roller coaster,...
Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster

Latest News

Voice of America Festival.
Fans enjoy night one of Voice of America Country Music Festival
Voices of America Country Music Fest
Voices of America Country Music Fest
Friday is day 2 of the Voice of America County Music Festival
Friday is day 2 of the Voice of America County Music Festival
Kings Island will expand its kids' area in 2024 including the park's 16th roller coaster,...
Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster