Night 2 at VOA Country Music Fest

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - There is a little extra country music in the air tonight in West Chester for the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Friday is the second night with live performances from several musicians, including Alabama, where fans crowded the main stage to watch the band play.

“It’s a great time. I’ve been to several other country music fests and this one blows them all out of the water,” said Cincinnati resident Michael Hileman.

The four-day country music festival continues throughout the weekend with big-name artists like Chris Young on Saturday before Lainey Wilson, and Jake Owen headlining the final shows on Sunday night.

“Who’d a thought that all these people, all these famous people, would be right here in West Chester,” Tri-State resident Celia Creviston said.

If you were unable to make it out tonight, there are still tickets available and you can even buy single-day passes if you’re trying to see one of your favorite country music performers up close.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.