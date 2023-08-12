Saturday and Late Sunday Into Monday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Shower and thunderstorm activity will arrive during the late morning and a few of the storms could be severe. The risk for strong to severe storms will be possible through the evening with any thunderstorms that develop. The SPC outlook currently has the viewing area under a level 2/5 (slight)for severity, some during morning, but mainly during afternoon and evening. Humidity will be noticeable during the day as when it isn’t raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday looks dry with highs sticking around the upper 80s and higher humidity and mainly sunny conditions.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday with highs taking a hit only in the low 80s in the afternoon. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day and we may dee a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain and it looks like it will be a morning event, so get ready your work week may start off with a travel challenge. This will be something we will continue to monitor.

Drier air, again, returns on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with milder conditions. Expect dry conditions to continue for the middle and latter half of the week with highs near normal by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.