Suspect in connection with Covington homicide turns himself in to police

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A suspect in connection with a homicide that happened in Covington on Tuesday turned himself in to police, according to an official with the Covington Police Department.

The official says Dazzmamon Jones, 31, turned himself in on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Russell Street around 6:15 p.m. and found Edgar Lopez, 34, shot to death.

Another person who had been injured was found and taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers say the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened about a block away.

It is unclear as to what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

