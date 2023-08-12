Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Suspect in connection with Covington homicide turns himself in to police

Dazzamon Jones, 31, is the suspect in connection with a Covington homicide that took place...
Dazzamon Jones, 31, is the suspect in connection with a Covington homicide that took place Tuesday, according to an official with the Covington Police Department.(Covington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A suspect in connection with a homicide that happened in Covington on Tuesday turned himself in to police, according to an official with the Covington Police Department.

The official says Dazzmamon Jones, 31, turned himself in on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Russell Street around 6:15 p.m. and found Edgar Lopez, 34, shot to death.

Another person who had been injured was found and taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers say the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened about a block away.

It is unclear as to what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

