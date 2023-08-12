Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

SWAT called to scene at Western Hills Plaza, police say

Police called to Western Hills Plaza.
Police called to Western Hills Plaza.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The SWAT Team was called to the Western Hills Plaza Saturday on Glenway Plaza after an active shooter was reported, police said.

It is unclear if anyone was shot.

The plaza is shut down for the time being.

Police have not stated if they have the suspect in custody.

Officers are still investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy...
Coroner identifies victim in College Hill shooting
Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old...
Victim’s family speaking out after suspect arrested in deadly overdose incident
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the risk of severe storms
First Alert Weather Days: Severe weather could be in store Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Latest News

Ask Ashlee discusses back-to-school tips for parents
Ask Ashlee discusses back-to-school tips for parents
Streetwear, sneaker store showcases items, discusses upcoming event
Streetwear, sneaker store showcases items, discusses upcoming event
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the risk of severe storms
First Alert Weather Days: Severe weather could be in store Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Great Parks to host bug hike featuring cicadas at Woodland Mound
Great Parks to host bug hike featuring cicadas at Woodland Mound