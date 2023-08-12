SWAT called to scene at Western Hills Plaza, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The SWAT Team was called to the Western Hills Plaza Saturday on Glenway Plaza after an active shooter was reported, police said.

It is unclear if anyone was shot.

The plaza is shut down for the time being.

Police have not stated if they have the suspect in custody.

Officers are still investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.