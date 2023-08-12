Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Tri-State man trying to find family of Vietnam War plaque

The plaque included a description of the man’s story, including the fact that he was a Congressional Medal of Honor winner.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local man is trying to find the family of a Vietnam War veteran who is buried in the Tri-State Area.

A friend of Jimmy Baker brought in a picture of a soldier who was killed in Vietnam. The plaque included a description of the man’s story, including the fact that he was a Congressional Medal of Honor winner.

Watch the video above for more on the story by FOX19 NOW’s Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in College Hill shooting, police say
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Kings Island will expand its kids' area in 2024 including the park's 16th roller coaster,...
Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster

Latest News

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Friday that aimed to keep the abortion rights...
Ohio Supreme Court clears path for November abortion vote
A body was found in Jackson Hill Park on Friday night.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for the murder of 34-year-old Nia...
Family: Baby remains in ICU as suspect in pregnant woman’s death goes to court
A November vote on abortion rights is another step closer to becoming a reality.
Ohio Supreme Court clears path for November abortion vote