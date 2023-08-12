Victim hospitalized after shooting near The Banks, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in the hospital after police heard gunshots near The Banks on Freedom Way Downtown early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers were working in the DORA around 1:50 a.m. when they heard gunshots and immediately located the 36-year-old shooting victim, police said.

Police say the victim had a grazing wound to the left side of his hip and said they had a burning sensation, so the victim was taken to UC Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers say this did not occur at a bar at The Banks.

Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

