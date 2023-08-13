4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to District Three Captain Dave Johntson with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Johnston says officers were at the scene of a large gathering on Flora Street around 12:30 a.m., about half of a mile away from the University of Cincinnati.

They walked through the crowd when shots were fired, Johnston said.

Johnston says three female victims and one male victim were shot.

All of them were taken to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries., Johnston said.

The captain adds that officers detained two people and recovered a couple of firearms.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

