Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to District Three Captain Dave Johntson with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Johnston says officers were at the scene of a large gathering on Flora Street around 12:30 a.m., about half of a mile away from the University of Cincinnati.

They walked through the crowd when shots were fired, Johnston said.

Johnston says three female victims and one male victim were shot.

All of them were taken to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries., Johnston said.

The captain adds that officers detained two people and recovered a couple of firearms.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Dazzamon Jones, 31, is the suspect in connection with a Covington homicide that took place...
Suspect in connection with Covington homicide turns himself in to police
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
There is a slight risk of severe weather (a Level 2 out of 5) that could included damaging...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather returns Monday
Red Bull Flugtag happening this Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Red Bull Flugtag in Celebration Cincinnati

Latest News

Red Bull's Flugtag brings splashes, competitors from all over to Cincinnati
Red Bull's Flugtag brings splashes, competitors from all over to Cincinnati
Northern Kentucky Harvest says it distributed over 1,200 backpacks with paper, pens and...
‘Backpacks and Breakfast’ in Covington
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody
Red Bull Flugtag happening this Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Red Bull Flugtag in Celebration Cincinnati