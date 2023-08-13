COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - With back-to-school week around the corner, a Northern Kentucky organization is doing its part to help.

Sunday, students in the area from Kindergarten through grade 12 received more than 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies at the annual “Backpacks and Breakfast” event.

FOX19 NOW's Catherine Bodak has the story

Backpacks and Breakfast in Covington

