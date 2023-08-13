Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘Backpacks and Breakfast’ in Covington

Northern Kentucky Harvest says it distributed over 1,200 backpacks with paper, pens and...
Northern Kentucky Harvest says it distributed over 1,200 backpacks with paper, pens and pencils, and other basic supplies to K-12 students.(FOX19 NOW)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - With back-to-school week around the corner, a Northern Kentucky organization is doing its part to help.

Sunday, students in the area from Kindergarten through grade 12 received more than 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies at the annual “Backpacks and Breakfast” event.

FOX19 NOW’s Catherine Bodak has the story in the video below:

Backpacks and Breakfast in Covington

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
There is a slight risk of severe weather (a Level 2 out of 5) that could included damaging...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather returns Monday
An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Springfield Township near McEvoy...
Coroner identifies victim in College Hill shooting

Latest News

Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody
Red Bull Flugtag happening this Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Red Bull Flugtag in Celebration Cincinnati
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Police say they were at a shooting in OTR early Saturday morning.
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, police say