Dewey’s Pizza raises “dough” during annual 5K run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Dewey’s Pizza hosted their annual “Run to Raise Dough” 5K Sunday morning in Oakley, benefiting the Cincinnati Children’s Medical Hospital and 1N5.

Runners and walkers started and ended at Dewey’s Pizza in Oakley.

Dewey’s stated that they hope to raise $50,000 in 2023 for mental health.

“Dewey’s has been fortunate enough to serve our community for 25 years. Events like these are what connects us,” shares the President of Dewey’s Pizza Chuck Lipp. “Our team is particularly passionate and honored to raise money for mental wellness throughout our community.” To date, Dewey’s Pizza has raised $126,000 for local nonprofits with their Run to Raise Dough 5K.”

Funds raised will support suicide prevention by reducing the stigma around mental health and promoting well-being.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.