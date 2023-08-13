Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Dewey’s Pizza raises “dough” during annual 5K run

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Dewey’s Pizza hosted their annual “Run to Raise Dough” 5K Sunday morning in Oakley, benefiting the Cincinnati Children’s Medical Hospital and 1N5.

Runners and walkers started and ended at Dewey’s Pizza in Oakley.

Dewey’s stated that they hope to raise $50,000 in 2023 for mental health.

“Dewey’s has been fortunate enough to serve our community for 25 years. Events like these are what connects us,” shares the President of Dewey’s Pizza Chuck Lipp. “Our team is particularly passionate and honored to raise money for mental wellness throughout our community.” To date, Dewey’s Pizza has raised $126,000 for local nonprofits with their Run to Raise Dough 5K.”

Funds raised will support suicide prevention by reducing the stigma around mental health and promoting well-being.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Dazzamon Jones, 31, is the suspect in connection with a Covington homicide that took place...
Suspect in connection with Covington homicide turns himself in to police
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
Red Bull Flugtag happening this Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Red Bull Flugtag in Celebration Cincinnati
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

New Artworks mural celebrating Cincinnati Pride to be unveiled Aug. 27
New Artworks mural celebrating Cincinnati Pride to be unveiled Aug. 27
Cincinnati police say they were at the scene of a crash on State Route 126 early Sunday morning.
Man in critical condition after crash in Finneytown, police say
Red Bull Flugtag happening this Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Red Bull’s Flugtag event brings nearly 30K spectators to Cincinnati
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says