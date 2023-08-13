Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Family says Officer Nick Wilt is doing well at home working to achieve goals

Officer Nick Wilt
Officer Nick Wilt(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Officer Nick Wilt shared an update on his recovery after being home for two weeks.

They said he has been doing well and is enjoying being at home.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but he is getting there,” the family shared.

(Story continues below)

Wilt continues his outpatient therapy, creating goals and working to achieve them.

“I am so grateful to be typing Nick and Home,” the update said. “I am saying that because back in April and May we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be, but thankfully by the grace of God, Nick is a miracle and works to improve every day.”

The family expressed their gratitude for the community’s support and the success of Wilt Week.

“It was so amazing to see everyone out at each event showing their support for Nick,” the family said. “Thank you to all the organizers and to the community for making Wilt Week a successful week. We will forever be grateful for the generous community support.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Dazzamon Jones, 31, is the suspect in connection with a Covington homicide that took place...
Suspect in connection with Covington homicide turns himself in to police
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
Body found in Mount Auburn, police say
Red Bull Flugtag happening this Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Red Bull Flugtag in Celebration Cincinnati
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

Artworks mural, "Love Wins" is right above Queen City Radio. The mural's completion date is...
New Artworks mural celebrating Cincinnati Pride to be unveiled Aug. 27
Dewey's Pizza hosted the annual "Run to Raise Dough" 5K in Oakley Sunday.
Dewey’s Pizza raises “dough” during annual 5K run
New Artworks mural celebrating Cincinnati Pride to be unveiled Aug. 27
New Artworks mural celebrating Cincinnati Pride to be unveiled Aug. 27
Cincinnati police say they were at the scene of a crash on State Route 126 early Sunday morning.
Man in critical condition after crash in Finneytown, police say