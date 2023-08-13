FIRST ALERT: Monday has heavy rain, strong storms possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday was seasonable and dry! AT CVG, the official high was 87° and the morning low was 62°. Sunday evening will continue to see increasing clouds along with increasing humidity ahead of rain that moves in overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY from 5AM to 5PM with two rounds of impactful weather. Round 1 is 5AM to 11AM and Round 2 is 11AM to 5PM.

Monday morning (Round 1) will have scattered moderate to heavy rain in addition to some gusty winds and frequent lightning, but activity will likely be sub-severe. However, areas of localized flooding is possible from the heavy rainfall. This will impact the morning commute, so plan some extra time when traveling to work, school or any appointments in the tri-state.

Monday afternoon (Round 2) hinges on how the morning goes. If there is more rain/cooler air behind the rain, the likelihood for severe weather decreases. Storms will likely redevelop along a cold front that moves through Monday afternoon and early evening - and if there’s the opportunity for these storms to be strong to severe, the threat of heavy rainfall, damaging straight-line winds, hail and a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. This will be something we will continue to monitor as we approach Monday afternoon.

Behind the front, much cooler air moves into the tri-state as sharp north-northwest flow brings in mostly cloudy skies and highs on Tuesday in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out some light showers (which will be cold raindrops) Tuesday, but the activity will be light and not widespread.

If you’re curious, 74° is the high on Tuesday in Cincinnati. Though this is chilly, the coldest high on Tuesday (Aug. 15) was 67° back in 1979. However, this will be a taste of fall as 74° is the average high for late September in Cincinnati!

Speaking of September, Wednesday morning will feature some low temperatures the tri-state doesn’t experience until mid September - as lows will be in the mid-to-upper 50s! Expect abundant sunshine for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

A warming trend takes shape on Thursday with highs in the low 80s and by Saturday the thermometer will reach the mid 80s. There is an opportunity for some showers and storms to develop Thursday evening into Thursday night, but this doesn’t look to affect much of the tri-state as the moisture stays mainly north of I-70 and likely will be weakening as it moves into the Ohio Valley.

Looking ahead to the following weekend into the next two weeks, we are monitoring a much drier and warmer airmass to move into the Ohio Valley. Highs could be in the low 90s starting next Sunday and continue into the middle of the following week.

