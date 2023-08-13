Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall, severe storms impact Monday

Caption
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day because of two rounds of impactful weather happening during the morning and afternoon.

The first round of storms begins around 5 a.m. and until 11 a.m. Monday morning will have scattered moderate to heavy rain in addition to some gusty winds and frequent lightning, but activity will likely be sub-severe. However, areas of localized flooding are possible from the heavy rainfall.

This will impact the morning commute, so plan some extra time when traveling to work, school or any appointments in the Tri-State.

A second round of storms is expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday afternoon hinges on how the morning goes. If there is more rain/cooler air behind the rain, the likelihood of severe weather decreases.

Storms will likely redevelop along a cold front that moves through Monday afternoon and early evening - and if there’s the opportunity for these storms to be strong to severe, the threat of heavy rainfall, damaging straight-line winds, hail and a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. This will be something we will continue to monitor as we approach Monday afternoon.

Behind the front, much cooler air moves into the tri-state as sharp north-northwest flow brings in mostly cloudy skies and highs on Tuesday in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out some light showers (which will be cold raindrops) Tuesday, but the activity will be light and not widespread.

Be sure to watch FOX19 NOW at 4:30 a.m. for the most current weather updates.

