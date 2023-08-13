Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Geauga County boating accident hospitalizes 2 adults, 3 children

By Maddi Hebebrand and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A rented kayak and canoe capsized in the Cuyahoga River on Sunday, leaving 5 hospitalized, according to the Troy Township Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the fire chief, two adults and three kids were pulled from the waters near Eldon Russell Park, and taken to University Hospitals Geauga.

The five people rescued were all from the same family.

An adult man is in serious condition, officials said, but all involved are expected to recover.

Among the challenges in this rescue effort, a language barrier.

However, first responders used quick thinking and every possible resource to save the day according to Fire Chief Eric Mathews of Troy Township, “In the beginning issues trying to find out the exact injuries because of a language barrier. But, we were able to communicate with cell phone apps.”

Fire Chief Mathews said five ambulances, four boats, a drone and dive team all arrived on-scene in just six minutes and that quick response made the difference.

The kids range in age; a 14-month-old, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, all boys.

Officials said only the children were wearing life jackets when the water crafts overturned.

Troy Township Fire issued an alert for mutual aid, including departments from:

  • Troy Township
  • Burton Township
  • Parkman
  • Auburn
  • Geauga (dive team and drone team)
  • The Ohio Department of Natural Resources
  • Hiram
  • Mantua
  • Community EMS

Officials said all five victims suffered from hypothermia.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

