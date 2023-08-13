Man in critical condition after crash in Finneytown, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Finneytown early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called just before 2 a.m. to State Route 126 near the Galbraith Road exit.

A 26-year-old was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee west on State Route 126 in the right lane when the vehicle traveled partially into the right berm, hitting a stopped 2010 Chrysler Sebring, police said.

Officers say the 44-year-old occupant of the Sebring is listed in critical condition at UC Medical Center.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officers are investigating the crash, and seatbelt usage and impairment are possible contributing factors.

Excessive speed is not believed to be a factor, police said.

Witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

