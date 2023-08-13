CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies will clear out late as areas of patchy fog develop. Some fog could be dense, but with winds overnight most fog will be light. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Sunday will be another humid day with seasonable high temperatures in the mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions for the middle of the day before clouds increase in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY from the early morning hours through the early afternoon.

Monday morning will have moderate to heavy rain in addition to some gusty winds and frequent lightning, but activity will likely be sub-severe. However, areas of localized flooding is possible from the heavy rainfall. This will impact the morning commute, so plan some extra time when traveling to work, school or any appointments in the tri-state.

Monday midday and afternoon hinges on how the morning goes. If there is more rain/cooler air behind the rain, the likelihood for severe weather decreases. Storms will likely redevelop along a cold front that moves through Monday afternoon and early evening - and if there’s the opportunity for these storms to be strong to severe, the threat of heavy rainfall, damaging straight-line winds, and a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. This will be something we will continue to monitor as we approach Monday afternoon.

Behind the front, much cooler air moves into the tri-state as sharp north-northwest flow brings in a mix of sun and clouds and highs on Tuesday in the mid 70s. We can’t rule out some light showers (which will be cold raindrops) Tuesday, but the activity will be light and not widespread.

Wednesday morning will feature some low temperatures the tri-state doesn’t experience until mid September - as lows will be in the mid-to-upper 50s! Expect abundant sunshine for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

A warming trend takes shape on Thursday with highs in the low 80s and by Saturday the thermometer will reach the mid 80s. There is an opportunity for some showers and storms to develop Thursday evening into Thursday night, but this doesn’t look to affect much of the tri-state and likely will be weakening as it moves into the area.

Looking ahead to the following weekend into the next two weeks, we are monitoring a much drier and warmer airmass to move into the Ohio Valley. Highs could be in the low 90s starting next Sunday and continue into the middle of the following week.

