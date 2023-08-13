Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody

Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Colerain Township Saturday night, according to Colerain Township Police Information Officer Jim Love.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the 4000 block of Resolute Circle around 8 p.m., according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

Officer Love confirmed that the victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting, Officer Love said.

Police are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

