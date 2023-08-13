Red Bull’s Flugtag event brings nearly 30K spectators to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio River was packed Saturday with nearly 30,000 people watching Red Bull’s Flugtag participants fly off the Red Bull Ramp at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.

Flugtag, meaning Flying Day in German, is a global event. Cincinnati was the only U.S. stop this year and Red Bull’s first time in the Queen City.

Over 40 teams launched their aircraft or glider from a barge docked at the wall.

Teams first performed a little skit which the judges scored. The judges were Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Olympic Skier and Tri-State native Nick Goepper, Cincinnati Drag Queen Jessica Dimon, Cincinnati native and Content Creator Chloe Pavlech, and TikToker Cale Saurage.

“Being from Cincinnati, I’m really proud of where I’m from, and I’ve just seen this city do more and more cool stuff over the years. To bring Red Bull Flugtag here is so sweet, and it’s really going be good for the city,” Goepper said.

Then, the participants launched their aircrafts off the ramp to see how far they ended up, which was also scored.

“We’re going to go for at least two or three hundred feet. the longest a malt has ever been launched,” Avery Linder with United Dairy Farmers said.

These planes are human-powered. Each team had one person who piloted the planes after being launched by their four other team members.

The results are below:

First Place – Flite Test (Minerva, Ohio)

Second Place – Living Lost Land and Waters (East Moline, IL)

Third Place – The Neanderthals (Phoenix, AZ)

People’s Choice, presented by T-Mobile – Thunderdome (Cincinnati, OH)

Longest Flight, presented by CVG International Airport – The Smoke Eaters (Ripon, WI) with a distance of 54 feet

Those watching along the Serpentine Wall say it was very entertaining.

“It’s a really fun time! It’s cool that Red Bull and the city is letting us do this and watching people just throw themselves off a dock and see what happens,” Chris Garret of Columbus said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.