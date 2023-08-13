Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge found Strongsville teenager Mackenzie Shirilla guilty on all charges in relation to the double fatal crash that happened in 2022.

According to police, on July 31, 2022 Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Police arrested Shirilla on Nov. 4, 2022.

Throughout the bench trial, which started Aug. 7, prosecutors argued that Shirilla intentionally crashed to kill both her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan.

Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan (Source: GoFundMe)

Shirilla will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

