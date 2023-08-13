Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash

Mackenzie Shirilla
Mackenzie Shirilla(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge found Strongsville teenager Mackenzie Shirilla guilty on all charges in relation to the double fatal crash that happened in 2022.

According to police, on July 31, 2022 Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Police arrested Shirilla on Nov. 4, 2022.

Throughout the bench trial, which started Aug. 7, prosecutors argued that Shirilla intentionally crashed to kill both her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan.

Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan
Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan(Source: GoFundMe)
RELATED: Trial continues for Strongsville teen charged with murder in deadly crash

Shirilla will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton...
Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says
A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills
Anyone who knows where Tara Linville might be is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s...
Woman indicted for human trafficking, prostitution in fatal overdose case
Lisa McPhillips is unsure if she will make a full recovery as surgery could be possible down...
Woman still recovering 1 year after medical helicopter crashed in Butler County

Latest News

A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton...
Fairfield man dies from injuries in ATV crash: Coroner
Dozens of Brown County residents are homeless after a fire in one apartment destroyed the...
Dozens displaced in Ripley apartment fire
Two events are closings portions of several streets in different parts of Cincinnati on...
Cincinnati road closures Saturday for Black Family Reunion Parade, Medpace 5K
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a 22-year-old woman told them she was shot...
Woman shot in Madisonville, police say
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son