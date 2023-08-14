Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says

A 16-year-old was shot Sunday morning in Owenton Ky., according to Kentucky State Police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Owenton, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the murder of a teen in Owenton County early Sunday morning.

According to a release from KSP Trooper Chad Johnson, police responded to a call shortly before 1 a.m. that a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the 3700 block of Squiresville Road in Owenton.

The victim was pronounced dead by the Owen County Coroner, KSP said.

After a preliminary investigation by KSP and detectives at the scene, Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton, was arrested, KSP troopers said.

Officials say Stone is now detained in the Carroll County Detention Center and faces charges of second-degree manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by Kentucky State Police Post 5 with assistance from Owen County EMS, Owen County Fire, and the Owen County Coroner.

Police have confirmed that the victim’s next of kin was notified.

